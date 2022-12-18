Iran arrests actress who voiced support for protests

TEHRAN: Iran arrested a prominent actress on Saturday after she voiced support for the three-month-old protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody, the judiciary said on Saturday.
Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was arrested “by order of the judicial authority” as she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” about the protests, reported the judiciary´s Mizan Online news website.
It added “some figures and a number of celebrities” including Alidoosti have been questioned or arrested “following some baseless comments about the recent events and the publishing of provocative material in support of the street riots”.
