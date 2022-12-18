Triple-murder accused arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Police solved a triple-murder case by arresting the alleged killer within two days here on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference, SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan said that one woman and two men had been killed over a family dispute in Par Hoti area and later one Muhammad Rafique reported the case to Par Hoti Police Station.
He said that on the directive of Regional Police Officer Mohammad Ali Khan, the District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed formed an investigation team to trace the killer who had gone into hiding.
He said the investigation team arrested the prime accused of the murders, identified as Hazrat Sayed, within 78 hours after he went into hiding.
The weapon of offence, a pistol, and a motorbike used in the killings was also recovered during the course of investigation, he added.
Meanwhile, three proclaimed offenders and another 24 suspects were arrested in Garhikapura area during a search operation, while seven pistols, one Kalakov were also recovered.
In another action, five drug peddlers were nabbed and over 2kg charas and some quantity of ice recovered in the city area.
