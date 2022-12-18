Teachers seek raise in allowance, promotions

TIMERGARA: Doctorate degree holders working below pay scale-17 against various posts at government schools have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to allocate a special quota for them in appointment to higher posts and also increase their allowance to at least Rs25,000.

The demand was made during an emergency meeting of the PhD teachers in Talash area, with their provincial president Dr Muhammad Islam in

the chair.

The meeting was addressed by provincial senior vice president Dr Muhammad Shuaib from Swabi, vice president Dr Fazal Ahad from Malakand and general secretary Dr Ibrarullah from Swabi.

They said that more than 200 PhDs were performing teaching duties in various government schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa below grade-17.

The speakers said that so far separate meetings of the PhD doctors had been held with the provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarkai, the secretary education and the director of Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

They said the PhD qualified teachers were facing various problems as they did not have the privileges and facilities available to them in colleges and universities. They said their experience of teaching in schools was not counted, they were not entitled to become the HEC supervisors and job opportunities were not available to them in the textbook board.

They demanded the provincial government that the PhD doctors and teachers working on less than 17 scales should be promoted and quota be allocated for them in the vacancies of subject specialist and college lecturer.