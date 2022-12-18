‘SNGPL resolving gas shortage issue’

Islamabad : The residents of Islamabad are being supplied adequate gas pressure, emergency teams are available round the clock to address individuals low pressure complaints received in any of SNGPL’s complaint centers or in Gas Control Room established in regional office in Sector I-9, to ensure satisfactory gas supply to every nook and corner of the region, stated by an spokesman of SNGPL here on Friday.

While responding to news item published in a section of press, he stated that the consumers of Islamabad including Sector G-8 are enjoying adequate gas supply despite winter load however, if any consumer is facing individual low pressure problem, the same may be communicated to the SNGPL’S nearest complaint center or Gas Control Room regional office Sector I-9 or at land line number 051-9257774 where company’s senior officials are available round the clock to take prompt action against the complaints received from Federal Capital Area including Attock, Fatehjang, Wah, Texila, Murree and Kahuta to ensure proper gas supply through emergency teams.