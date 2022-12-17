 
Saturday December 17, 2022
National

Haripur

December 17, 2022

HARIPUR: A man was gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds in Doeeya Khushki village, police said here on Friday. Officials of the Kotnajibullah Police Station said that there was a property dispute between the two cousins namely Aqeel Ahmed and Muhammd Umair, residents of Doeeyan Khushki village.

