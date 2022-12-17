Climate change: Pakistan among countries worst hit, says AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry termed climate change a global issue and said that developing countries including Pakistan were the worst victims of the climatic chaos.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Azad Kashmir Red Cross and German Red Cross in a local hotel here Friday, the president said that Pakistan and Azad Kashmir suffered a lot due to floods caused by climate change this year.

Highlighting the dreadful flooding challenges, he said, "We need the cooperation of the international community, especially Global Disaster Management (GDM) to tackle these challenges". "Being an important member of the GDM, International Red Cross can help deal with natural disasters."

Referring to the cloudburst that hit the Neelum Valley, he said, "Azad Kashmir has also been affected due to climate change and there is a dire need to intensify efforts to deal with natural calamities on time so that the damage caused by natural calamities may be minimized."

Sultan further said that developed countries suffer less from climate change because they have better infrastructure and resources. He appreciated the International Red Cross for providing full support to the victims of the earthquake in 2005. "I assure the officials of the Red Cross on behalf of the Government of Azad Kashmir that we will provide them all facilities and support", the president said.

Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Khan Laghari, Chairman Red Crescent Society Azad Kashmir Ijaz Raza, Head of German Red Cross Asif Rehman, Secretary Azad Kashmir Red Crescent Society Gulzar Fatima and others also addressed the seminar.