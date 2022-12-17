Nation has not forgotten APS martyrs even today: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari said the nation has not forgot the innocent martyrs of APS even today and until terrorists and extremists are completely eliminated, the nation will remain indebted to the blood of the innocent martyrs.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had told us that those who took down the national flag from Swat are our enemies,” he said on eighth anniversary of the APS tragedy. Former President Asif Ali Zardari said to do justice to the blood of martyrs, the nurseries of extremism would have to be destroyed. “Those challenging the writ of the state are the enemies of the state,” he said. Zardari said that it is our duty and responsibility to protect our motherland.