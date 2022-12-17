 
close
Saturday December 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Afeef tennis C’ship from December 24

By Our Correspondent
December 17, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is going to organize 4th Afeef Tennis Championships at Beach View Club here from December 24-30.

The events are for men’s (singles, doubles, and wheelchair), under-15 (singles), and under-7 (singles). Few local events for different age categories will also be played to promote young players of the city.

Comments