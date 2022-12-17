Afeef tennis C’ship from December 24

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association is going to organize 4th Afeef Tennis Championships at Beach View Club here from December 24-30.
The events are for men’s (singles, doubles, and wheelchair), under-15 (singles), and under-7 (singles). Few local events for different age categories will also be played to promote young players of the city.
LAHORE: Ahmed Baig OF PAF Skyview Club and Ansar Mehmood of Margalla Greens were in a dominant position at the end of...
CHITTAGONG: Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara each struck a century as India took control of the first Test against...
SAO PAULO: Jose Arnaldo dos Santos Junior traveled to Qatar to cheer on his beloved Brazilian national team led by...
KARACHI: Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza produced lethal spells to enable Sindh notch their second successive win...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided in principle to restore the 2014 Pakistan Cricket Board constitution in...
BRISBANE: South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Friday said his team was “salivating” at the prospect of facing...
Comments