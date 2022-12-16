PTI leader Farrukh Habib releases a video message on December 15, 2022. Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib Thursday said that former prime minister had acquired some of the gifts he received by paying money.

In a video message, the PTI leader said that there was an independent committee of the Cabinet Division that determines the price of gifts received from foreign countries and the gift can be retained after paying a certain amount under the prescribed rules.

He claimed that the gifts Imran acquired had been mentioned in his asset details and he didn’t hide anything.

He mentioned that the plots Imran received during his cricketing career, he donated them to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Comparing Imran’s three and a half years rule with those of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Habib said Zardari took a BMW car from Toshakhana and Nawaz Sharif got a Mercedes car, while Yousuf Raza Gillani took a necklace home. He said that during the Nawaz era, information about the Toshakhana was declared classified.

He said that 40-year rule of these two parties was rife with cases against them. He named Omni Group case, Surrey Palace case, Cotecna, submarine, Papar wala, Falooday wala cases against Asif Zardari.

Against Nawaz Sharif, he named Hudaibiya paper mills case; London property case; Rs16 billion Ramazan sugar mills case. He also recalled Maqsood Chaprasi and telegraphic transfer (TTs) of Rs7.5 billion allegedly linked with the Sharif family.

Farrukh said that these people were now running a fictional campaign against Imran Khan. He claimed that

the cabinet has given Rs2 billion of taxpayers money to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for running a campaign against the PTI chairman on the media.