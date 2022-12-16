Tajik president meets Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday discussed promoting bilateral relations including matters of mutual interest.

According to the PPP, in a meeting, the Tajik president invited Zardari to visit Tajikistan. President Rahmon also expressed his good wishes regarding improvement in health of former president Zardari.