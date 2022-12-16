Tajik president meets Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday discussed promoting bilateral relations including matters of mutual interest.
According to the PPP, in a meeting, the Tajik president invited Zardari to visit Tajikistan. President Rahmon also expressed his good wishes regarding improvement in health of former president Zardari.
More than five million suspected cases of malaria have so far been reported from the flood-affected areas of Sindh,...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested well-known televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah,...
RAWALPINDI: Two people including one Pakistan Army soldier were martyred during a suicide explosion in Miranshah, the...
MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated the recently completed development projects and performed...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench in Abbottabad has dismissed all the 20 writ petitions filed against...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Shariat Court Chief Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer on Thursday directed the Ministry of Human...
Comments