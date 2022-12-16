Tessori celebrates elephants’ birthday at Safari Park

Karachi: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Thursday visits the Safari Park where he participated in the birthday celebrations of two elephants, Malka and Sonia, along with students of various schools.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was also present on the occasion. The governor cut the cake for the 16th birthday of Sonia and 18th birthday of Malka and presented them cake pieces and fruits. He also met the schoolchildren there and appreciated their enthusiasm.

The elephants were the main attraction for the children at the Safari Park, Tessori remarked. He said that efforts were under way to make Karachi the city of lights again. The new KMC administrator, he stated, was working day and night for beautification of Karachi and in a few days, he had worked as if he was there for months.

The governor said Karachi would have a fresh look within days as repair and maintenance of roads, roundabouts and footpaths were being carried out on a war-footing basis. Thousands of saplings were also being planted on various roads of Karachi to give them a clean and green look, he added. He said the Aladdin Park was being reconstructed on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.