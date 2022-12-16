Govt asks PFF to hold federation’s elections by March 2023

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ahmad Hanif Orakzai Thursday said during the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Thursday that the Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) will hold the federation elections by March 2023.

“The NC has given commitments to the government that the PFF elections will be held by March 2023. We had concerns about the delay in elections but the NC has assured that elections will be held by March 2023,” IPC secretary said.

Soon after the IPC Standing Committee meeting, Haroon Malik, Chairman NC said that no such commitment has ever been given.

“We have not given any such assurance as there are numerous hurdles to clear before holding such elections. These also include some court cases that needed to be solved. Accounts from the previous regime have yet to be settled. Unless and until we cross these hurdles, we would not be in a position to hold elections.”

The committee members stressed the need to hold PFF elections at the earliest. “We want restoration of democratic football set up in Pakistan at all costs. No delay will be accepted,” Nawab Sher Waseer, chairman and other members of the Standing Committee, said.

They called on the Ministry for IPC to ensure timely elections.

Haroon Malik during his briefing in the IPC Standing Committee said that around four thousand clubs have so far sought registration with the NC.

“We are in the process of scrutinizing their documents. There will be one president, one club policy in the new system. We are making efforts that no bogus club should get registration.”

The NC Chairman while briefing the committee on international commitments said Pakistan women team will compete in the four-nation event to be held in Saudi Arabia in January.

In March, the Pakistan men's team will play a three-nation series against Nepal, Bhutan. “We were offered hosting rights of three-nation but we expressed our inability as three leading venues were either occupied or were not in a position to hold the event.”

The next international commitment will be to participate in the Olympic Qualifying round.

“Peoples Stadium Karachi, one of the top-class football grounds in the country should be vacated from the Rangers occupation. The Committee will write a letter to the Sindh Government to make the venue available for football activities,” Nawab Sher Waseer added.

Meanwhile, Kabaddi and wrestling federations’ representatives also briefed the committee on their national and international activities.

“Wrestling is one of the major medal winning sports in the country. Our wrestlers even in this modern era are not used to playing on synthetic mat which now is a must at international level. I will request the Committee to help us get maximum mats for wrestlers as turning from mud to artificial mat is not that easy for the wrestler. The feet grip and to make your moves are totally different on two surfaces. Still due to a share talent our wrestlers are the best around as they have proved it on numerous times,” wrestling federation representative said.

Kabaddi Federation representatives in absence of secretary Rana Sarwar, said that since Asian Games are approaching fast, there was a need for early start of the camp. “We are silver medal winners at the Asian Games and want to win gold this time. An early start of the camp will help us achieve that goal.”

The PSB official present on the occasion said that kabaddi camp will start at the earliest. “Possibly at the start of January we will be in a position to support the camp.”