Punjab had 12 IGPs in last 8 years, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Police on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court (SC) that during the past eight years, some 12 inspectors general of police (IGPs) were deputed in the province and they could remain on the post only for eight months, on an average.

The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab submitted a report in pursuance of the court orders, issued on Nov 23.

The court was informed that the average duration of the regional police officers’ (RPOs’) posting was nine-and-a-half months during this period of time.

Similarly, some 395 district police officers (DPOs) were transferred to 35 districts of the province, and their average duration of tenure remained eight-and-a-half months in last eight years.

During this period, not a single sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) remained on his post for eight months, according to the report. It also said that not a single station house officer (SHO) completed six-month duration in 39 districts of the province.

The report stated that the highest average of duration of service of SHOs remained five months and few days in Multan, adding that the lowest duration of tenure of an SHO was only two months and 20 days in Vehari. A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, would resume hearing on Thursday (today) on the issue of political intervention in postings and transfers of the Punjab Police officials. On the last hearing, the court had sought a comprehensive report from the federal and provincial governments pertaining to postings and transfers in the department due to political intervention.

During the course of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner informed the court that postings and transfers in the Punjab province were made on the basis of political interference. He submitted that recently, the DPO Layyah was also appointed with political interference, which sparked criticism, adding that when the issue was highlighted in the media, the said female officer had to relinquish the charge.