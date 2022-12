350 civil servants promoted to BS-20, 21

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued orders for promotion of more than 350 officers belonging to various groups of Central Superior Services (CSS) of Pakistan from Grade 20 to 21 and Grade 19 to 20 with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the promotions which were earlier recommended by the Central Selection Board (CSB). The announcement was long awaited.

Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Ms Mumtaz Zehra Baloch and APP Director General Akhtar Munir Khan are among the officers elevated to grade 21.

Thirteen DIGs of Police Service have been made Additional Inspectors General of Police. They are: Jawad Ahmad Dogar, Munir Ahmad Sheikh, Akhtar Hayat, Flt Lt Khalid Khattack, Ashraf Zubair, Sohail Habib, Kashif Alam, Tari Abbas Qureshi, Riffat Mukhtar, Khadim Hussain Rindh, Balal Siddique Kamiana, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry and Riaz Nazir Garra. Thirteen officers belonging to the Secretariat Group have been promoted to BPS-21. They are: Aslam Ghauri, Ms Alia Shahid, Muhammad Riazuddin Khan, Yasin Shair Baloch, Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Farooq, Shahid Ahmad Sindhu, Dr Nayla Zafar, Ms Humaira Azam Khan, Ms Humaira Zia Mufti, Adil Akbar Khan, Usman Yaqoob and Syed Junaid Akhlaq.

Twenty-five officiers of the Secretariat Group have been promoted to BPS-20. They are: Hafeez ullah Abbasi, Muhammad Iqbal, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Saleem, Malik Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Khan, Mazhar Yasin Khan, Raja Tanveer Azami, Ms Shaziz Toor, Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal, Sanaul Islam, Muhammad Ismail Iqbal, Munir Sadiq, Muzaffar Ali Burki, Abdul Hameed Anwar, Raja Ejaz Mehdi, Sanaullah Khan, Qasim Khan Khattack, Khalid Pervez Bhatti, Ismatullah Khan, Abu Zafar Sadiq, Khaliq ur Rehman, Ghulam Rasool Anjum and Muzaffar Saleem.

Eighteen officers of the Police Service have been elevated to BPS-20. They are: Anwar Malik, Khurran Shehzad Haider, Ali Javaid, Usman Ghani, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Saleem, Usman Akram, Farrukh Bashir, Sarfraz Khan Virk, Tanvir Alam Oddhu, Abdul Qadir, Shehzad Asif Khan, Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, Dr Atif Ikram, Tariq Razzaq, Jawad Qamar, Ataullah Chandio and Hamad Abid.

The officers belonging to Information Group promoted to BPS-21 are Tang Mahmood, Akhtar Munir while officers of the same group promoted to BPS-20 are: Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, Syeda Ayesha Tassaduq, Muhammad Aurangzeb Haral, Shafqat Ali Khan Niazi, Khawaja Khurram Naeem, Ms Nasreen Nawaz, Engr. Habib Ahrnad and Azhar Hussain Merchant.

The officers belonging to Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) and Inland Revenue Service (IRS) promoted to BPS-21 are Abdul Majid Yousfani, Mirza Mubashir Baig, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan and Muhammad Saleem. The officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) promoted to BPS-21 are: Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Dr Naveed Ahmed Chaudhry, Ms Sadia Sarwat Jawaid, Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Salman Mufti, Dr Waseem Shamshad Ali, Ali Bahadur Qazi, Ms Sarah Aslam, Najam Ahmad Shah, Khalid Saleem, Wajiullah Kundi, Akram Ali Khowaja, Abdul Wahab Soomro, Zahir Shah, Shahab Ali Shah, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Fit Lt (R) Kamran Rehman Khan, Ikramullah, Engr. Sarfraz Durrani, Nazar Muhammad Bozdar and Ali Hussain Malik.

The PAS group officers promoted to BPS-20 are: Syed Abrar Hussain, Waqas Alam, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Ms Marryam Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ms Sadaf Anees Sheikh, Shaukat, Kaiser Saleem, Ms Silwat Saeed, Nadir Chatta, Fayaz Ahmed Jatoi, Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Sohail Ashraf, Muhammad Ayaz, Syed Faisal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz Sahoo, Mahmood Aslam, Muhammad Usman, Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Capt (R) Ms Musarrat Jabeen, Ch Mohammad Ali Randhawa, Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, Ms Saman Rai, Zaheer Hassan, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Noor Ahmed and Assad Zamin.

The officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) promoted to BPS-21 are: Sahebzada Ahmed Khan (Ambassador to Thailand), Ambassador Ms Mariam Madiha Aftab, Aamir Shouket, Javed Ahmed Umrani, Shehryar Akbar Khan, Shakeel Asghar, Ms Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and Syed Haider Shah. The FSP officers promoted to BPS-20 are Khalid Hussain Gudaro, Salman Sharif, Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Ms Fozia Manzoor, Ilyas Mahmood Nizami, Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Hassan Ali Zaigham, Mian Atif Sharif, Altamash Wazir Khan, Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Shahbaz Hussain, Malik Qamar Abbas Khokhar, Qasim Mohiuddin, Wajid Hussain, Aizaz Khan and Shahzad Hussain.

The officers belonging to Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service promoted to BPS-21 are: Babur Aziz Beg, Akbar Ali Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Samon, Muhammad Azhar, Adnan Rafique, Mrs Namana Gulrukh Fareed, Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi and Kashif Ahmad Noor while promoted to BPS-20 of the same group are: Ms Zeba Gul, Muhammad Aleem Akhtar, Bilal Ahmad, Aqeel Nawaz Siddiqui, Syed Umar Ali Shah Banoori, Saeedullah Khan Niazi, Muhammad Naseem Rashid, Ms Saima Sabha, Abdul Rehman Ejaz, Muhammad Fawad Amir, Khurram Jehan Zeb, Muhammad Tang Saeed, Mrs Shahana Batool. The officers belonging to Military Land & Cantonment Group promoted to BPS-21 are Mrs Bushra Imran, Fahim Zafar Khan, and officers of the same promoted to BPS-20 are: Rizwan Ahmed, Muhammad Ishaque Malik and Omar Saeed Chaudhry.