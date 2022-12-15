Present situation doesn’t allow snap polls: Ministers ask Alvi to tell Imran to ‘act sensibly’

Federal ministers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Wednesday met with President Dr Arif Alvi at the President's House on December 14, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Wednesday met with President Dr Arif Alvi on the desire of the latter, sources close to the ministers told The News.

The discussion was not open-ended but restricted to the affairs related to legislation and overall economic situation. The ministers emphasised the need for playing a responsible role by the political elements and avoiding any baseless rumour-mongering.

The sources said it had been made clear that no proposition of an early general election could be brought under consideration on any count since the country’s obtaining economic situation did not permit it.

Snap election can ruin the economy and for this very reason this topic can’t be brought to the negotiating table for consideration in any manner, they maintained. The visiting ministers didn’t discuss the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies. They have already made it clear that the dissolution of one or two provincial assemblies wouldn’t compel the federal government to dissolve the National Assembly. The ruling PML-N has already completed its homework for the provincial assembly elections, as they can take place any time, the sources said. The president wanted a briefing on some legislative business and discussion on certain austerity measures besides conserving of energy.

The ministers consented to oblige the president with the permission of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Asked about any message for Imran Khan through President Alvi since he was about to leave for Lahore to meet with him before the visit of the two ministers, the sources denied it.

The sources hinted that the president had assured that no undue delay would occur in assenting legislation in future in the presidency after the visiting ministers reminded him that the governors in the PTI-ruled provinces didn’t hinder assenting to the legislation in the interest of public. The ministers urged the president to prevail upon his leader to act sensibly and avoid the tactics of wickedness. The spokesman for the Presidency wasn’t available for comments despite repeated attempts.

According to Geo News, President Alvi, after meeting the federal ministers, reached Zaman Park, Lahore, and briefed Imran Khan on discussion with them.