Malala meets CM: Elahi promises to abolish corporal punishment

LAHORE: Noble Laureate Malala Yousafzai met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the CM office on Wednesday and discussed activities of the Malala Fund in Pakistan, future strategy, and other projects.

At Malala’s request, the CM announced a ban on corporal punishment in schools and madaris and said that awarding physical punishment to students in madaris and schools, particularly girl students.

Malala Yousafzai said the chief minister did invaluable work in the education sector. She said that she wishes for no child in Pakistan, particularly one from Punjab, to miss school, and that she wishes to become the voice of girl students in Punjab, working hard to resolve their problems.