One-way lane

After completing my BS in chemistry from Quaid-e-Azam University, I found that my true interests lay in the social sciences. However, I am finding it difficult to change fields due to the absurdly strict eligibility criteria followed by most of our universities. In order to change fields, I am being asked to register from the first semester and repeat many of the courses I have already completed. This would be a waste of my valuable time and money and is extremely unfair. It is as though I am being punished for learning more about myself and evolving as a person.

In this day and age, it is very common for people to discover new interests and change subjects and professions later in life. I would like the HEC to amend the relevant eligibility criteria in order to facilitate Pakistani students like myself. There is no reason we should be locked into a certain subject area or career path from the moment we enter university.

Haleema Sadia

Rawalpindi