House of ex-minister attacked with grenades again

PESHAWAR: The house of a former provincial minister and businessman came under attack on Tuesday with grenade for the second time in last two days.

An official of the capital city police said there was no casualty or damage reported in a grenade attack on the under construction house of former provincial minister and senior member of the Tablighi Jamaat, Haji Muhammad Javed, in Gulbahar.

The official said senior police officials rushed to the site while the bomb disposal experts collected evidence from the spot.

The house of Haji Javed was attacked with grenade a couple of days back. There was no casualty or damage on that incident too. His house was also attacked many months back.

There have been a number of incidents in the last few months in which grenades were lobbed into houses, hujras and factories in Peshawar and other districts of the province.

Sources said not all but most of the victims were those who had received calls for extortion on WhatsApp numbers from unknown groups. Some incidents were not related to extortion.

A source said most of the grenade attacks are carried out to terrorize the victims.

After calls to a large number of industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors and other well-off people, houses are being attacked more frequently for the past some time.