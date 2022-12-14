MPs come to assembly only to make TikTok videos: KP deputy speaker

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Tuesday expressed his displeasure over the absence of legislators in the House and remarked that some members come to the assembly only to make their TikTok video.

Mehmood Jan, who was presiding over the assembly session, expressed concern over members’ lack of interest in the House proceedings. He got angry by seeing only 20 members in the House when the lack of quorum was pointed out.

The House proceedings were adjourned after ANP lawmaker Khushdil Khan pointed out the quorum. The proceedings would resume on Friday at 10am.

During the proceedings, Opposition Leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani termed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s statement against the federal government irresponsible, saying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing a financial crisis but the provincial chief executive did not bother to take the opposition into confidence on any matter.

Speaking on a point of order, he said the chief minister had stated that KP was facing default and warned of staging a protest in the federal capital along with the opposition. But the chief minister, he added, did not consult the opposition leader on any issue.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was confused. “The KP government says the Punjab Assembly should be dissolved first while Punjab wants KP Assembly dissolved first. Go for the dissolution if you have decided to do so,” he dared the PTI leaders.

The opposition leader said the federal government was not extending support to the province due to the confusion over the dissolution of the assemblies.

He said KP was facing electricity, gas, tobacco cess and other problems even at the time when the PTI was in power at the Centre but the provincial setup did not listen to the opposition which was extending all support to the government in the struggle for the province’s rights.

Durrani said it was strange that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was seeking support from the opposition on the one hand and talking about the assembly dissolution on the other hand. He said the volume of foreign loans had reached Rs791 billion during the PTI government but no mega project was executed in the province as compared to his (Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal) government, which had increased the revenue through the discovery of oil and gas.

Durrani also criticised the government for the worsening law and order situation in the province, saying the political figures including the lawmakers were receiving threats and extortion demands and policemen losing lives in attacks while street crimes were on the rise as the government had failed to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

The chair had to adjourn the session till Friday as the number of members was only 29 even after ringing the bells for two minutes.

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party MPA from Upper Dir on a call attention notice demanded tehsil status for Sultankhel area in the proposed district i.e. Central Dir district. He said the Sultankhel area has the largest population of the third district in Dir and it deserved the tehsil status.