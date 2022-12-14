Both assemblies to be dissolved together: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Tuesday no decision had been reached about phased dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies but it s certain that both legislatures would be wound up by the end of December.
The former planning minister, in a statement, reiterated that the provincial assemblies would be dissolved in the current month. Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan could not back down from his decision to resign from assemblies.
