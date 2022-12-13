Imran Khan in blind alley, claims Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has condemned Imran Khan’s remarks in which he asked the new COAS to tackle the country’s political issues and said a democratic leader would never invite institutions to meddle in politics, but the PTI chairman has the habit of asking institutions to do his bidding, and he needs to keep the new Army Chief away from his personal political narrative.

“Political parties come to power through a popular vote, and they have a mandate to exercise authority in the parliament while on the other hand, Imran Khan wants to come to power with the help of institutions while sitting out of the parliament,” she said in a statement on Monday.

She said it was the only way of politics Imran Khan knows, and he needs to learn how to do politics without the help of institutions. “His continuous attempts to politicise institutions are costing Pakistan,” she added. She claimed Imran Khan was stuck in a blind alley as neither his Members of the National Assembly wanted to resign, nor his allies and party were in favour of dissolving the assemblies.

The minister said during his 4 years in power, his focus was on making false cases against his opponents, instead of governance. “Instead, if he had focused on running the government, Pakistan and its economy won’t be in this disastrous situation,” she said.

Speaking on the news of PTI MNAs asking National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to not accept their resignations, Sherry Rehman said it was entirely preventable. “Instead of abusing other political parties daily as their main policy plank to fix Pakistan’s chronic issues, they could have worked in parliament like less arrogant people and found paths to help the country. Democracy is not a whim in Imran Khan’s head,” she claimed.

She said democracy works through the Parliament, but the PTI leader has no time for democracy and the parliament. “He is now openly asking to be adopted by the military establishment, who is committed to staying away from interfering in politics,” she said. She said Imran Khan’s only formula was an authoritarian system based on deep social divisions i.e., fascism.