Sunak faces new demands from his fractious party

LONDON: British Conservative politicians on Monday launched two campaigns to address concerns about the direction of the party and the government, the latest challenge to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s attempts to unite a fractured party.

The Conservative Party has already ousted two prime ministers in 2022 — Boris Johnson and Liz Truss — and trails the opposition Labour party in the polls by double digits, with another national election expected in 2024.

Sunak became prime minister in October when Truss resigned after less than two months. Her chaotic tenure was fatally damaged when her fiscal plan for unfunded tax cuts lost the confidence of markets.