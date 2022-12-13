Reviving Saarc

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intention to revive the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (Saarc) is a timely one and deserves some appreciation even if it sounds a bit premature. Though in the over 40 years of its existence it should have matured to become a dynamic organization, Saarc generally remained sluggish. In the 1980s, when Saarc was in its infancy, there was some hope that South Asia would follow the path of gradual integration that could benefit nearly one-fourth of the world population. It is true that India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads for long and any talk of peace sounds impractical at least for now but a broader look presents a different picture. In Europe, countries such as Britain, France and Germany have fought much more devastating wars than India or Pakistan could even imagine. But then most countries of Europe, which were sworn enemies, finally came to the conclusion that it was in their own benefit to extend their hands of friendship rather than continue on the path of confrontation. Since the end of the Second World War, there has been relative peace in Europe – not counting the wars in Yugoslavia and Ukraine which again were futile and senseless. Regional cooperation helps countries integrate their economies and enhance their cultural ties. There is tremendous potential in this region that has been going to waste for decades.

Leading economic analysts have pointed out that trade between India and Pakistan and also Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is not a Saarc country, is in many ways essential to the development of the region and the improvement of the sinking Pakistan economy. In the past, Saarc has enjoyed only limited success in creating unity in the region. But whatever the realities of the largest country in the alliance may be there has to be action to move forward in terms of regional cooperation and also trade, especially given the situation Pakistan faces with a desperate lack of dollars and high inflation which could partly be challenged or resolved by dealings with India. In this, the glaringly obvious issue – which has also kept Saarc subdued – is the Indian occupation of Kashmir. India and Pakistan need to revise their strategic priorities and start thinking in a more developmental mode. The BJP government in India announced illegal annexation of Kashmir and by doing so harmed the chances of restoring peace in the region. Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and since then there has been no Saarc summit after the last one held in Nepal the same year. This region has missed many opportunities and people have suffered in illiteracy and poverty. Hundreds of millions of people in this region are struggling just to eke out a bare minimum for survival. If Saarc is able to kickstart its move to peace that will be a prerequisite to the prosperity that people of this region have been craving for long.

The argument for politicians to settle is whether a soft start should be made by encouraging sporting culture and people-to-people contacts or whether this is pointless unless bigger issues such as economic alliances and of course Occupied Kashmir are put on the table and an effort made to resolve them before further time is lost. Perhaps Saarc can help improve the plight of the people of the region who are in such desperate need for help and assistance given the economic burdens they currently face.