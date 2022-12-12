Sanjrani advises Imran to return to parliament

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. — APP/File

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to return to the National Assembly along with party legislators to play their role in improving the economy rather than dissolving the assemblies of Punjab and KP.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, the Senate chairman said that it was the PTI chairman’s decision either to sit in the assemblies or stay away from the elected legislatures. “My advice to Imran Khan is that he should come back to the assembly,” he said.

Being the custodian of the parliament, “I wish to see the elected representatives of the people in assemblies,” the Senate chairman said.

He welcomed the appointment of the new Chief of the Army Staff and added that everyone should support the vital national institutions.

“All the concerned stakeholders should sit together for improving the national economy as we will also play our due role in this regard,” he said.