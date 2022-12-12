Bilawal lauds Meta’s monetisation feature in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — Instagram/PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Director of public policy for emerging countries in Meta, Rafael Frankel, has expressed his gratitude to PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for visiting Meta APAC HQ in Singapore and hoped to meet again after the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Rafael Frankel, in a message addressed to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the Meta team is thrilled to launch Facebook Stars monetisation feature for content creators in Pakistan, building on our existing digital literacy and women’s entrepreneurship programmes across the country and expressed the hope to continue and strengthen the partnership to drive further growth in Pakistan’s digital economy and innovation sectors in the years to come.

Responding to Frankel’s message, Bilawal said that it was great to be with the Meta team once again to learn about all the exciting developments taking place at this dynamic organisation and more importantly to see them taking effect in Pakistan. He further said that our teams will continue to collaborate for broadening of access to digital markets for Pakistani entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the threats to ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan and assured him of every possible support.

In a statement, he said that threatening telephone calls to the ANP leader were part of terrorism and terrorists won’t be allowed to harm any democratic political leader, worker or the common man.

Bilawal said that the government and the entire nation are on the same page about their strong stance against terrorism, asking the concerned authorities to bring the accused before the law and ensure the security of Aimal Wali Khan.

Meanwhile, calling former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan a “Ghari Chor (watch stealer), Chairman PPP and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said his efforts to turn institutions into his tiger force to do his unconstitutional bidding had failed before and will fail again. “I heard ‘ghari chor’ did a press conference. Did he dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies? Of course not,” he tweeted in his reaction to a press conference by Imran.