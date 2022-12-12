Not too late

During a recent address, PM Shehbaz Sharif lamented the fact that Pakistan had failed to capatilize on the opportunities offered by the Reko Diq mine and had instead found itself mired in a maze of fees, suites and tribunals. Given how rich Balochistan is in precious metals like gold and copper, it is a great shame that we have not turned these resources into a reliable stream of foreign exchange.
The Reko Diq project had the potential to be a game changer for Pakistan, and can still be, if the incumbent government takes the right steps.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
