Law minister for curbing unplanned growth of housing societies

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar. PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has stressed the need for proper regulation of housing sector to curb unplanned growth of housing societies. He said that despite multiple laws, unorganised growth of housing societies was on the rise, which was not a good trend and added that instead of helping in regulation, multiple laws are creating confusion, says a press release on Saturday.

He emphasized that regulated activity in the housing sector is important to meet the growing housing needs of people. He said the federal capital should be developed into a model city for future generations. He assured to fully cooperate with ICCI in amending the building by-laws for commercial and industrial buildings to cater to needs of current business requirements.

Tarar lauded the initiative of Ministry of Housing & Works and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for organising the 1st International Housing Expo to bring all stakeholders on one platform. He expressed these views during his visit to the 1st International Housing Expo at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.

He visited the stalls of the Expo and appreciated the products and projects displayed.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the building bylaws of CDA were made many years ago and were not helping in construction of commercial and industrial buildings as per need of the current times. He stressed the government should cooperate in amending and upgrading these bylaws to meet the needs of current businesses. He also invited the federal minister for law & justice to ICCI, which was accepted by Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Works, said that agricultural land was being converted into housing societies, which should be a cause of concern. He stressed that this trend should be discouraged and vertical constructions should be encouraged through policy measures for optimum use of land.

Madikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa, Senator Seeme Ezdi, Ms. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Inspector General Police, Islamabad, Hanif Abbasi, former SAPM, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO Centaurus Mall, also visited the Expo and lauded the efforts of exhibitors for putting up high quality products and high-profile projects.