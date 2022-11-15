‘Private housing schemes to be audited’

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chaired a meeting to review the performance of stamp inspectors.

Member Taxes Naveed Haider, Chief Stamp Inspector Muhammad Tariq and others attended the meeting and a briefing was given to SMB regarding CVT and Stamp Duty. Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed that all the private housing societies should be audited, strict legal action should be taken against the private housing societies that do not conduct the audit. He said that notices should be given to the private housing societies and non-performing private housing societies should be sealed. He asserted that all records of sales and purchases in private housing societies should be available in the registrar's office. Strict crackdowns be held against those selling fake stamp papers and inspectors should ensure daily checking of all stamp vendors. The sale and purchase process should also be closely monitored through the mobile app, he added.

He said that special monitoring should be done on the transfer of residential and commercial buildings and the photos of the transferred property should be made a part of the record. He directed the stamp inspectors that the audit of the offices of the registrars and registry clerks should be ensured and the recovery should be submitted to the government treasury in time. He said that stamp inspectors' offices would be established in divisions and districts; the service structure of stamp inspectors will be improved and new stamp inspectors would also be recruited. Later, in a meeting Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding new projects said notices should be issued to the districts failing to complete digital gardawri. He also issued instructions to the 16 districts that have done less than 90 percent digital gardawari. A new portal system is being introduced for verification, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at home, ownership and individual sales can also be downloaded and printed through their mobile phones. He said that the new portal system by the BOR would save citizens from fraud. It will be helpful to save the property, the record of the citizens who mortgage the property will also be available on the portal and all the records of the purchase and sale of the property will be available on the portal. The rent deed will be registered on the portal and the previous data of the rented property can also be seen on the portal, which building or house has been rented to which tenant. He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres is an important project of the govt which served citizens at their doorsteps.