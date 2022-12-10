Judo officials say meeting with PSB chiefs

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has termed its meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) top brass successful.

"Yes our meeting today with the Board's officials was successful," a PJF official, who attended the meeting told 'The News'.

The official said that they informed the Board officials about the financial issues of the PJF and the future packed schedule of the leading judokas who are to press for the Olympics seats.

The Board was informed that the PJF was in debt and the state must reimburse the amount which the federation spent on four international events.

The PJF official said that the Board officials said that there were financial issues but pledged that the Board would try to reimburse the said amount within the available budget.

The PJF has also decided that it will submit the expenditure details of the forthcoming Grand Slams in Portugal and France with the Board also.

The meeting was attended by the Pakistan Judo Federation president Col (retd) Junaid Alam and vice-president Masood Ahmed.

The Board was represented by its head Mohammad Ibrar ad Deputy Director General Shahid-ul-Islam.

The matter of the contract of the Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazemi also came under discussion. However, the Pakistan Judo Federation was told that on Monday a special meeting regarding foreign coaches contracts will be held at the Board.

The representatives of the Pakistan Judo Federation, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) and Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) have also been invited to the meeting, it was learnt. All these three federations had foreign coaches, hired for them by the Board.