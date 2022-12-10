 
Mamoon reaches KL Junior Open semis

By Our Correspondent
December 10, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mamoon Khan reached the semifinals of 14th REDtone KL Junior Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday.

He defeated Kim Minki from Korea 11-7, 6-11, 6-1, 11-2 in the quarters.

Now, he will face Malaysia’s Kayvern Arthur in the semis.

