PTI govt most transparent in Pakistan’s history: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that the PTI government was the most transparent in the history of Pakistan.

“The imported government imposed on the nation through a “regime change operation” exercised all options to find any corruption scandal, but all these efforts proved an exercise in futility,” he claimed.

Fawad alleged in a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department here that the “regime change operation” went wrong, as it caused no good but mayhem and destruction. He said that PTI’s workers should be proud of their party’s government, which was one of the best and most transparent in the history of the country.

He claimed that after four years, opponents used all of their resources to uncover only two scandals involving PTI Chairman Imran Khan: one was that he sold his watch, and the other was that he travelled in a helicopter with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that even the PTI chairman built a road on the amount received from the sale of the watch. Speaking about the Reko Diq settlement, Fawad said that granting the stamp of approval by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to the Reko Diq was another milestone of the PTI government after FATF. In response to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s outbursts, Fawad claimed that Rana was in a rat-like situation, like a rat who fell into a drum of wine and screamed, “Where is the cat?” He said that they also came to Islamabad, but they made a deliberate decision to avoid the Colombo-like situation in Islamabad.