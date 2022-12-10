KGH organises 5th annual research seminar on Nursing

KARACHI: While speaking on the fifth research seminar of the School of Nursing, Kharadar General Hospital (KGH), President of the hospital and Chancellor IoBM, Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad said that modern research should be adopted to tackle the medical challenges facing the country.

Research in the field of nursing not only saves precious lives, but also health education and awareness will make prevention of diseases. Chairman of the hospital and renowned medical researcher Professor Abdul Ghaffar Billoo said that the introduction of ORS (Nimkol) saved the lives of millions of children affected by diarrheal disease and this research was conducted at a renowned hospital in Karachi, Pakistan. children can be saved from diseases by bringing the vaccination coverage up to 95 percent.

The special guest of the event Prof. Hakim Ali, Principal Indus Nursing School said that it is important to keep research in the field of nursing. Government and non-government medical institutions should play a supporting role in research thus medical problems are being highlighted and will be resolved. Dr. Khalid Iqbal, chief executive of the hospital, said that we have failed to achieve the Millennium Development Goals in terms of maternal deaths, deaths of children under 5 years of age, malaria, TB and HIV control.