PMLN leading in final phase of AJK LG polls

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) is leading in the final phase of local government elections held in Mirpur Division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to unconfirmed and unofficial results announced by the AJK Election Commission here on Thursday evening.
Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, during a presser in the Central Control Room, announced the results of 31 seats. Of these, PMLN secured nine followed by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with six seats of union councils. One seat each was secured by Muslim Conference and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
The third and final phase of the LG polls in AJK was held in three districts of the Mirpur Division i.e. Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimber.
Justice (retd) Sulehria said the LG polls concluded in the region peacefully and in a free and fair manner, which was a matter of satisfaction for him.
He lauded the services and cooperation of the administration, police, and particularly the media extended to the commission during the electoral process. He said a separate schedule would be announced for election on reserved seats in urban and rural councils.
WASHINGTON: American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed home on Thursday after being freed from a Russian...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff...
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader Farogh Nasim on Thursday admitted consulting former chief of the...
PARIS: Iran carried out its first known execution on Thursday over the protests that have shaken the regime since...
KARACHI: The sales tax returns of all the four provinces and the Federation will be unified and a decision has been...
International Air Transport Association reports Pakistan among top markets with blocked funds, as country is yet to...
Comments