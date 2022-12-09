No trust motion: Nasim confirms seeking Gen Bajwa’s advice on which side to choose

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farogh Nasim on Thursday admitted consulting former chief of the army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the motion of no confidence against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Geo News, the MQM-P leader said he has had contacts within the armed forces and that he had a good relationship with the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He added the MQM-P consulted the former COAS over the vote of no confidence against Khan in March. However, the conversation was in a private capacity.

The former law minister said that he asked Gen Bajwa for advice whose side should the MQM-P pick when it comes to the no-confidence motion. “The ex-COAS advised me to do whatever I think is best for my political interest.” Nasim added that the former COAS told him that MQM-P was completely free to make a decision that suits it.

The News had reported that Nasim contacted Gen Bajwa for his guidance, but the latter advised him to do what suits the MQM-P and its politics.

It is pertinent to mention that the MQM-P sided with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and voted against Khan in April.