241 out of 9,133 missing persons found dead, SC informed

ISLAMABAD: A report compiled by the Commission on Missing Persons was submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to the report, a total number of 9,133 complaints were received by the Missing Persons Commission by the end of November.

During the last month of November, 101 more cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission and the total number of cases rose to 9,133.

The report submitted with the SC further said that the commission had overall solved 5,574 cases and 3,743 missing persons had been recovered so far, including 81 in the month of November.

Overall, 241 bodies of persons declared missing were received, while 974 people are in custody and 616 people, who have been declared missing, are currently jailed.

Furthermore, the SC was informed that as of November 30, an overall 2,207 cases of missing persons are pending.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances set up by the Pakistan government in 2011 had earlier confirmed 8,500 missing persons since its inception. Of them, one-third (3,285) have returned home, the commission stated in a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court in March 2022. The commission has disposed of 6,214 cases, while 2,249 are still under investigation.