ISLAMABAD: A fresh short audio purportedly that of PTI Chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi and the party’s senior member Zulfi Bukhari surfaced on Thursday in which both were heard discussing the sale of watches that were in Imran’s possession.

The 20-second audio clip starts with an exchange of greetings between the two, and then Bushra Bibi is heard telling Bukhari that there are some watches of the PTI chairman, which he wants to sell them. Imran’s spouse can be purportedly heard saying, “There a few watches of Khan Sahib. He, therefore, wants them to be delivered to you, so that you can sell them because they are not in his use.”

Bukhari then purportedly agrees to the request and says, “Sure, murshad, I will do so (sell watches).” With this, the audio clip ends.

Soon after the audio, causing commotion on formal and social media, Bukhari reacted to the development, He took to his Twitter account to say that he neither bought nor sold any watches. He tweeted, “Earlier, it was being said that watches were sold to a person named Umar Zahoor through Farah Gujjar but when a legal notice was sent to them, now a new story has surfaced that these watches were sold through me.”

The PTI leader said even college kids can make ‘such cut-copy-paste’ audio. He suggested its forensic immediately and wrote, “I am ready to pay for this from my own pocket.”

There have been several leaked audios, purportedly involving mostly Imran and his party leaders. Of the most discussed were his audios of comments on the cipher which surfaced in September and left many stunned.

In the first audio, Imran was purportedly heard as saying, “We only have to play on this (cipher)”. The first of the series of audios that came up, purportedly, featured PTI chairman talking about ‘buying MNAs’, a political practice also known as horse-trading.