Session on achieving SDGs

Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and PepsiCo Pakistan has partnered as the lead corporate sponsor for its 25th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad and led the plenary session titled ‘Closing the Loop; Policy Solutions for Achieving SDG 12.’

SDG 12 is about ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns. The relevant government ministries and offices, key industry stakeholders, civil society leaders, academicians, and researchers had an intensive debate and dialogue to address aspects of water usage and conservation, expanding clean energy adoption industry, and closing the loop on the circular economy for plastics.

The overarching theme of the SDPI Silver Jubilee Conference is ‘Sustainable Development in Unusual Times: Building Forward Better.’ The conference’s theme of sustainability and finding solutions to some of the most pressing environmental issues is aligned with PepsiCo’s global PepsiCo Positive agenda that places sustainability at the heart of their operations.

Speaking about the event, Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO said, “PepsiCo is committed to finding fundamental solutions to some of the most pressing environmental issues the world faces today, to do better for people and the planet. Syed M Abul Hassan Kazmi, Senior Director Supply Chain & Office of Sustainability Lead at the plenary session and added, “As we celebrate the first anniversary, we are glad to scale sustainability agenda by partnering with SDPI.