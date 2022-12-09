‘Efforts of FSC in protecting women rights’ lauded

Islamabad: Domestic violence is an abusive behaviour in any relationship to maintain control and power over the other person. Women are the vulnerable people in this regard.

However, this law was challenged before the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) of Pakistan for being against the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah. Recently, a landmark judgment by FSC declared it as a valid law in the light of teachings of Quran and Sunnah. Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court briefed the students of law at Fatima Jinnah Women University here on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Department of Law, Dr. Nadia Khadam Head, Department of Law welcomed the guests. The event was attended by faculty and students of law and other officials of the University.