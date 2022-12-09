Over 4m benefited from e-Khidmat Marakaz

LAHORE:Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider Thursday said more than 4 million people had benefited so far from e-Khidmat Marakaz across the province.

Chairing a progress review meeting, the PITB chairman said these service centres had been providing more than 150 government services to citizens in the province. The meeting was told that some 12 e-Khidmat Centres had been established across the province whereas work was underway to establish another e-Khidmat Centre in Sialkot. The citizens are receiving multiple services in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and other centres.

The PITB chairman said e-Khidmat Marakaz were transforming governance by offering great convenience to citizens. Rescue 1122 praised: Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Thursday lauded services of employees and volunteers of Rescue 1122 for saving others risking their own lives.

Addressing an International Volunteers Day ceremony at Rescue 1122 Academy as a guest of honour, the minister said it is a great virtue. Head of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib and Rescue 1122 chief Dr Rizwan Naseer were also present on the occasion.

Siddhantha Ranasinghe, the guest from Sri Lanka, Martin Thomas, Head of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations in Pakistan, Mehamt from Turkey and philanthropist Suhail Ahmad from USA also addressed the event. The minister said the volunteers were a valuable asset of any nation. He said it was a matter of pride for the Punjab government that people from across the country and other countries come to get training in Rescue 1122 Academy. The minister promised that full financial and technical support would be provided to all the volunteers by the LGCD.