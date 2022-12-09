 
Friday December 09, 2022
Lahore

LG&CD okays allowance for special staff

By Our Correspondent
December 09, 2022

LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) has approved special conveyance allowance for special employees of the department. In this regard, LG&CD has issued a circular directing the local governments to pay the special conveyance allowance to the disable employees.

