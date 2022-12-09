Road sector uplift scheme gets approval

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved the development scheme of the roads sector at an estimated cost of Rs7.286 billion.
The approved development schemes included construction of road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khan Wala & Gaggar Village, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs7.286 billion.
Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.
