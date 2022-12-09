Media freedom

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Safety of journalists’ (December 8, 2022). The media plays a crucial role in our country. Every day, journalists risk their lives and jobs to bring us the truth and hold the powerful to account.
However, unearthing the truth should not become a matter of life and death or boil down to a choice between telling the truth and becoming unemployed. Not only does this violate freedom of expression, it cripples media independence, one of, if not the most, crucial elements of a well-functioning democracy.
Afroz MJ
Kech
