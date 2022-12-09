One way or another

This refers to the letter ‘Where’s the money?’ (December 8, 2022) by Ijaz Ahmed. The letter asks an extremely pertinent question: Where is the money promised to Pakistan under the COP27 agreement? Our need for climate reparations has never been greater and thus the money we are owed has to be transferred on an immediate basis.
If, for whatever reason, wealthy countries are unable to transfer us the promised funds an equivalent amount should be written off our external debts.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
Honour killings continue to plague Pakistan, particularly Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The targets of these...
After beating Spain in the Round of 16, Morocco has become only the fourth African country ever to qualify for the...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Safety of journalists’ . The media plays a crucial role in our country. Every...
Recently, a lot of middle and upper middle-class people have been entering into the real-estate business. These...
In this day and age, reading actual newspapers is, in my opinion, more beneficial and important than ever before. We...
I would like to draw attention to the large water tankers, and other big trucks, racing along the streets of Karachi...
Comments