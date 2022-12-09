One way or another

This refers to the letter ‘Where’s the money?’ (December 8, 2022) by Ijaz Ahmed. The letter asks an extremely pertinent question: Where is the money promised to Pakistan under the COP27 agreement? Our need for climate reparations has never been greater and thus the money we are owed has to be transferred on an immediate basis.

If, for whatever reason, wealthy countries are unable to transfer us the promised funds an equivalent amount should be written off our external debts.

Sattar Samad

Turbat