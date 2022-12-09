Beware the trucks

I would like to draw attention to the large water tankers, and other big trucks, racing along the streets of Karachi alongside regular traffic. These large vehicles are a danger to all other motorists and are a major cause of congestion.
These large trucks should only be allowed on the roads from midnight to dawn, when regular traffic is scarce.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Karachi
