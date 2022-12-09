 
Friday December 09, 2022
Newspost

Beware the trucks

December 09, 2022

I would like to draw attention to the large water tankers, and other big trucks, racing along the streets of Karachi alongside regular traffic. These large vehicles are a danger to all other motorists and are a major cause of congestion.

These large trucks should only be allowed on the roads from midnight to dawn, when regular traffic is scarce.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi

