CITY PULSE

Karachi International Book Fair

The Pakistan Publishers & Booksellers Association is holding the 17th Karachi International Book Fair until December 12 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Contact 0322-2799414 for more information.

Sweet Dreams

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet Dreams’, the show will run at the gallery until December 16. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

Treasures of Verism

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Akram Spaul, Aamir Qureshi, Farid Alam and Gul-e-Farwa. Titled ‘Treasures of Verism’, the show will run at the gallery until December 12. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.

Seba

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Arif. Titled ‘Seba’, the show will run at the gallery until December 14. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.

100 Din Chor Kay

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a farce in which an unemployed man who has been duping the government into receiving welfare is visited by an official for verification. Titled ‘100 Din Chor Kay’, the play will be performed at 8pm until December 16 at Auditorium 1. Contact 0300-0802397 for more information.

An Evening with Rumi and Shams

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting a conversation with Farrokh Namazi as part of their Napa Talks series. Titled ‘An Evening with Rumi and Shams’, the discussion will start at 6:30pm on December 10. Contact 0309-4869429 for more information.