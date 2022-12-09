Azam Swati’s son approaches SHC against registration of cases against PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati’s son has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to know details of the pending cases and inquiries against his father in the province.

In multiple petitions filed on Thursday, Usman Ali Swati submitted that his father Senator Azam Swati had been booked by the police in numerous false cases registered at different police stations of Karachi.

He said the police had registered cases of identical nature of offence which could not be permitted under the law. He requested the court to direct the police and Sindh government to provide details of cases against the senator, and restrain the police from registering more cases against him till the disposal of his petitions. The petitions would be taken up by the SHC today (Friday).