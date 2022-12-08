Bilawal lands in Bali to attend two multilateral events

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has landed in Bali, Indonesia, on an official visit as news came of a suicide bomber killing one police officer and wounding 10 others in the West Java province, says the Foreign Office.

Bilawal will meet with his Indonesian counterpart Ms. Retno Marsudi. He will participate in two multilateral events, the 15th Bali Democracy Forum and International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education.

In the 15th Bali Democracy Forum, Bilawal will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values and the importance of democracy in responding to the modern day challenges.

At the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education, he will highlight Pakistan’s efforts for lasting peace and development in Afghanistan, including the importance of equal access to education for all segments of the society.

Bilawal has always been very vocal in his support for education of Afghan women. In an interview with France 24, he said, “It would help the government of Afghanistan gain legitimacy and perhaps a path to recognition if they were to live up to those expectations, one of which is female education.”

Bilawal will be joined amongst others by US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Women and Human Rights Rina Amiri.

Earlier, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said there would be no development in Afghanistan without the role of adequate women.

“The holding of this conference is a concrete contribution from Indonesia towards encouraging peace and development in Afghanistan,” the Indonesian foreign ministry added.

Later, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will travel to Singapore and meet with Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan and call on President Ms Halimah Yacob. “A wide spectrum of bilateral relations will be discussed during these meetings” says the Foreign Office.

The foreign minister’s visits to Indonesia and Singapore is a reflection of the high priority that Pakistan accords to its relations with the ASEAN countries, and its commitment to strengthen relations with Indonesia and Singapore in all areas of mutual interest.