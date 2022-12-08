Israeli forces kill Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, following what the Israeli army said was a drive-by shooting at a military post.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry said “a citizen was killed, after being shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) near the town of Silwad” in the central West Bank. The dead man was named as 32-year-old Muhajid Mahmoud Hamed by the Palestinian health ministry.
JAKARTA: One of the bombmakers in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago was released on...
BARCELONA: Spanish police were searching for 14 passengers who fled after their plane made an emergency landing at...
ROME: A pregnant woman fleeing Libya gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday onboard the charity ship that rescued her...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican lawmakers blocked divisive electoral reforms proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
KATHMANDU: Nepal´s ruling coalition has lost its majority in parliament, results from last month´s election showed...
LONDON: The fact-finding team probing the murder of Arshad Sharif asked Syed Tasnim Haider and his lawyer Mahtab...
Comments