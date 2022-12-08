Israeli forces kill Palestinian

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said, following what the Israeli army said was a drive-by shooting at a military post.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs Ministry said “a citizen was killed, after being shot by the occupation (Israeli forces) near the town of Silwad” in the central West Bank. The dead man was named as 32-year-old Muhajid Mahmoud Hamed by the Palestinian health ministry.