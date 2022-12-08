Officers transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday. According to the notification, Amin Awaisi, Regional Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), was transferred and posted as Chief World Trade Organisation Cell, Industries Department and Amjad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Nankana Sahib as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Nankana Sahib and will also hold additional charge of the office of Additional DC (F&P) until the posting of regular incumbent.

Muhammad Kaleem, Deputy Secretary Regulations (S&GAD), was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Management and Professional Development Department, Syed Ahsan Raza (awaiting posting) as Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department, Amir Raza, Deputy Secretary Public Prosecution Department, as Deputy Secretary Finance Department, and Khurram Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Gujranwala, as Deputy Secretary Finance, while services of Zeeshan Nadeem, OSD, have been placed at disposal of Secretary Public Prosecution for further adjustment.

Reinstated: Additional District and Sessions Judge Khalid Ranjha has reinstated Kazem Ali Qazi to the post of President of Anjuman Hussainiya while declaring the civil judge’s injunction null and void.