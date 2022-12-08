Smog control measures not adequate: NCHR

LAHORE:National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Pakistan, Punjab regional office, Lahore, conducted a suo moto hearing regarding air pollution and smog situation in City on Wednesday.
The commission reached the conclusion that the measures taken by the EPD Punjab so far were not adequate. Member Punjab NCHR, Nadeem Ashraf chaired the hearing himself. Representatives of the Environment Protection Department, Punjab appeared before the Commission in the hearing where they briefed about the necessary steps that have been taken so far to control air pollution and smog in City by the Environment Protection Department and their tentative plan to tackle the burning issue.
The commission reached the conclusion that the measures taken by the EPD Punjab so far were not adequate. Consequently, the Secretary EPD, Punjab, was asked to appear personally for the second hearing at NCHR office, Lahore, Punjab on December 15.
LAHORE:A 55-year-old man was found dead near Dharmapura Bridge, Wednesday. The victim was identified as Majeed, son of...
LAHORE:Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the Environment Department to immediately stop coercive...
LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund has completed pilot project of first of its kind skills programme using a...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on...
LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority on Wednesday started operation against illegal and un-licenced...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that research in special education and paying...
Comments