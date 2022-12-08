Smog control measures not adequate: NCHR

LAHORE:National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Pakistan, Punjab regional office, Lahore, conducted a suo moto hearing regarding air pollution and smog situation in City on Wednesday.

The commission reached the conclusion that the measures taken by the EPD Punjab so far were not adequate. Member Punjab NCHR, Nadeem Ashraf chaired the hearing himself. Representatives of the Environment Protection Department, Punjab appeared before the Commission in the hearing where they briefed about the necessary steps that have been taken so far to control air pollution and smog in City by the Environment Protection Department and their tentative plan to tackle the burning issue.

Consequently, the Secretary EPD, Punjab, was asked to appear personally for the second hearing at NCHR office, Lahore, Punjab on December 15.